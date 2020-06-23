Unieuro: almost 200 Euro discount on the 256GB iPhone Xr

Sunday brings an important discount on iPhone Xr, which is proposed by Unieuro at a much lower price than the list price. The opportunity, therefore, will certainly seem very greedy to those who were looking for a reduction in the cost of bringing home the Apple smartphone.

iPhone Xr, in the variant with 256 gigabytes of internal memory and black colour can in fact be purchased for 729 Euro, 170 Euro less than the 899 Euro in the price list. Savings are therefore important and equal to 18%, which is why, as we said above, it will certainly be appreciated by many.

For those unfamiliar with it, iPhone Xr is Apple’s mid-range smartphone with A12 processor and 6.1 inch LCD screen, with Face ID facial recognition system which, as known, has taken the place of Touch ID.

The processor, as we said above, is the A12 Bionic which includes the new generation Neural Engine system to offer high-quality performance thanks to machine learning. On the photographic level, support for the Smart HDR function is also included which, thanks to the optimized ISP processor and the algorithms, gives more light to the photographs even in the shaded areas, making them more detailed.