Unieuro: 400 Euro discount on the 65-inch LG OLED B9 TV

While Mediaworld kicked off LG Days, Unieuro offers a attractive discount on an OLED TV of the Asian company, on which you can save up to 400 Euros compared to the list price. The offer is really very interesting, let's find out together.

The distribution chain allows you to buy for 1,899 Euros the 65-inch OLED 65B9SLA, compared to the 2,299 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 17%. The promotion is one of the offers of the day, and will be available until 23:59 today, Tuesday 26 May 2020.

It is a TV based on the second generation a7 processor, which at the software level is compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, which are pre-installed. Support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is also guaranteed, which make the viewing experience even more immersive and of high quality. The OLED Black instead improves the blacks and gives greater intensity to the colors and depth to the images. 4K Cinema HDR mode is also present, which according to the manufacturer's data sheet is able to faithfully reproduce the director's idea, thanks to the support for most HDR formats, including Advanced HDR and HDR10 Pro .

Unieuro also allows you to add additional assistance from 36 months to 249.99 Euros to be paid once.