Unieuro: 300 Euro discount on a 65-inch Philips OLED TV

New promotion for Unieuro. The distribution chain offers today a very interesting discount on one Philips 65-inch smart TV, equipped with 4K Ultra HD OLED panel. The price is very advantageous especially if you count that it can be combined with another promotion.

The TV in question is the 65OLED754 / 12 65-inch 4K Ultra HD, and is available at 1,699 Euros, for a saving of 15% compared to the 1,999 Euros in the price list, equal to 15%.

At a technical level there is the Ambilight system which makes viewing content and gaming sessions more engaging thanks to the light show that gives the feeling of being in front of a bigger screen. Obviously both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats are supported, which are able to offer a cinema-quality viewing experience. Support for Netflix and Prime Video is also guaranteed, which can be accessed through a single button, while the integrated woofers and tweeters make the sound performance even more detailed.

For those who have received the coupon, it is also possible to obtain the Unieuro VAT spin-off by simply entering the code in the appropriate field. But be careful: the latter promotion is active until June 21, 2020.