Unieuro: 25% discount on an ASUS notebook with i7-9750H processor

Weekend of great promotions for the main distribution chains. After talking about Trony's new flyer, let's go back to Unieuro che discounts an ASUS notebook by 300 Euros.

At the configuration level, it is a laptop with i7-9750H processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 gigabytes of dedicated memory. In terms of size, the laptop has a 15.6-inch diagonal screen and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. As operating system instead we find Windows 10,

The price proposed by Unieuro it is 899.99 Euros, obviously including VAT, compared to 1.199.99 Euros in the price list, for a reduction of 25% compared to the previous price. On the website of the electronics chain it is also possible to take advantage of free home delivery and the possibility to pick up the product directly in the warehouse.

In addition, by ticking the appropriate Unieuro box allows you to add additional assistance that is added to that of the manufacturer. By paying 129.99 Euros, in fact, you can buy the extension.

Availability is currently guaranteed, but is linked to the verification in the warehouse, as indicated directly in the data sheet.

