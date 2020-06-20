Tech NewsGamingLaptopsShopping Guide
Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on an HP gaming notebook with GeForce GTX 1660

By Brian Adam
Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on an HP gaming notebook with GeForce GTX 1660

In the last flyer of Unieuro there is ainteresting promotion on an HP Pavilion gaming computer, on which you can save 200 Euros compared to the list price imposed by the manufacturer.

It’s aboutHP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC0016NL and, as announced by the name, is characterized by a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and can be purchased at the price of 1,099.99 Euros, compared to the 1,299.99 Euros in the list, precisely for a saving of 200 euro equal to 15%.

On a technical level we find a processor AMD Ryzen 7, accompanied by 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. As for the storage capacity, there is a 1 terabyte hard disk and a 256GB SSD, which will certainly appeal to many. As operating system instead we find Windows 10 Home.

The connectivity sector is characterized by a USB-C input with 5Gb / s transmission speed, but there is also the WiFi 5 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 module to connect devices such as smartphones and tablets. There is also the HP TrueVision HD Camera which guarantees clear video quality even in low light conditions.

Unieuro also guarantees free delivery and collection from the warehouse with the possibility of paying via PayPal.

