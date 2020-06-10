Unieuro: 1,400 Euro discount on the 55-inch LG OLED TV

New offer from Unieuro, within the Online Sottocosto. The distribution chain, alongside the promotion on the GoPro HERO 7 Black, offers another very substantial discount, this time on a TV.

The TV, which brings the model number OLED55E9PLA and has a diagonal of 55 inches, can be purchased at 1,599 Euros, for a saving of 1,400 Euros compared to the 2,999 Euros in the price list, equal to 46%. In short, the discount is really substantial if you also take into account the technical specifications of the model in question.

The TV is based on the second generation A9 processor which, by using artificial intelligence and deep learning, is able to optimize both speed and graphics to provide users with detailed images and pure sound. There is also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are able to offer a cinematic experience directly at home, with HDR images and cinema sounds. Also present on 4K Cinema HDR, which supports the main HDR formats including Advanced HDR by Technicolor and HDR10 Pro. Also at the design level, the LG OLED TV sports an elegant and sophisticated aspect that can adapt perfectly to any environment, and also includes the management system cables that makes everything tidier.