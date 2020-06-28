Unieuro: 1000 Euro discount on the 65-inch Samsung QLED Q80R TV!

Super promotion proposed by Unieuro on a TV that is available exclusively in its catalogue. In fact, the distribution chain has cut the price of one by 50% Samsung Series 8 TV, with a 65-inch diagonal.

It is about Q80R of 2019 65-inch QLED, which can be purchased for 999 Euros, 50% less than the 1,999 Euros in the price list: the savings are 1000 Euros net!

TV is obviously 4K HDR with 3840×2160 pixel resolution and is based on the Quantum QK processor which with artificial intelligence optimizes performance in real-time according to viewing conditions and contents. Also present is the Direct Full Array 6X backlighting technology that makes colours more precise and blacks more intense. Obviously, thanks to the Ultra Viewing Angle it is possible to obtain vibrant colours even if you watch TV sideways, while the Quantum HDR 1500 is able to make the deepest contrasts to amplify the brightness. For gamers, there is also the Real Game Enhancer, to which is added the FreeSync VRR technology which reduces the delay from signal reception. AI Upscaling is also available, to reduce noise in images.