The Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment has been extended until April next year.

The payment will be gradually reduced to € 203 during that period.

The extension of the scheme between now and Spring next year will cost just under € 2.24 billion, approximately € 380m more if people taking advantage of the scheme were on the normal unemployment allowance.

The scheme will close to new applicants on September 17th and for those already on the scheme, there will be three payment rates instead of two payment rates.

People earning over € 300 a week before the pandemic will be paid € 300 (reduced from € 350).

€ 250 will be paid to people earning between € 200 and € 300 before Covid-19.

People earning less than € 200 a week before the pandemic will receive € 203 a week.