The United Nations is urging countries to include mental health support as an integral part of their plan to tackle the Covid crisis 19.

The United Nations has recommended the implementation of various programs that help certain things, including the prevention of domestic violence and programs to help people suffering financial problems due to loss of employment and programs. conducive to creating a nurturing environment for children.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said mental health services have been neglected and under-invested for years in mental health services and says the Covid 19 crisis is devastating for many families and communities the increased pressure on mental health.