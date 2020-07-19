Tech News
Ultra-wide band, the Simplifications Decree speeds up roofing work

By Brian Adam
Ultra-wide band, the Simplifications Decree speeds up roofing work

Still news from the front DL Simplifications, which was converted into law a few days ago by the Italian Parliament and which was published in the Official Journal. The government policy package also includes some measures to accelerate the development of infrastructure for the ultra-broadband.

As reported by colleagues from Corriere Comunicazioni, in fact, Executive Conte II has introduced a series of measures for speeding up work on network infrastructures for electronic communications and ultra-wideband.

Specifically, as provided by the name of the measures, they have been simplified procedures and authorizations for excavation works, installation and maintenance of fiber networks and radio-electric communication systems.

In short, the news is really important. In fact, the government never intended to accelerate the coverage of the nation, as the digital divide in our country made itself felt in an important way during the lockdown when many people were forced to work from home and the students to carry out the exams or follow the lessons using the net.

A few weeks ago the site was also activated which allows you to follow the coverage works for the ultra-wideband.

We remind you that after the approval of the Simplification Decree, the mayors will no longer be able to oppose 5G.

