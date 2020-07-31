‘Ultimately, Welsh has equality of rights in law’

A court ruling made this week will affect the legal status of the Welsh language

Language activists in Wales have welcomed a landmark court decision that will bring Welsh legislation on an equal footing with English language legislation.

According to the High Court judgment ca £ 37 million plan to amalgamate schools in south Wales has been scrapped. It was decided to discontinue that policy because of the potential harm to the Welsh language.

The judgment will also affect the status of Welsh in law as stated by one of the lawyers involved in the case where the decision means that legislation in Welsh now has the same status as legislation in English.

“The meaning of the legislation was found to be clearer in Welsh than in the English version,” said Michael Imperato, a party to the Watkins & Gunn firm which took the case to court.

“It will never again be possible to argue that the English language version of the legislation determines the meaning of the law,” said barrister Rhodri Williams QC.

“From now on, everyone who wants to implement legislation properly in Wales will have to include both languages.

“Ultimately, the courts have confirmed that the two languages ​​in Wales have equal equality in law.”

The court case concerned a decision by a local council to close a number of schools in the Pontypridd area and replace them with two large schools.

However, the decision was judicially reviewed and the High Court ruled that Rhondda Cynon Taf council had not taken into account the impact of the plan on the Welsh language.

In his judgment, Judge Fraser said that reducing the number of children attending Welsh – medium primary schools would reduce the number of pupils attending Welsh – medium post – primary schools.

The judge said those students would be “lost forever” by the Welsh.