Latest news
Updated:

Údarás na Gaeltachta to be included in Government incentive package

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In Jamia Aya Sofia, the Imam delivered a Friday sermon holding a sword

Istanbul: Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbash held a Friday sermon in Aya Sofia holding a...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Government’s stimulus plan to boost the economic crisis hit by the coronary virus pandemic will be announced this afternoon.

Údarás na Gaeltachta to be included in Government incentive package

It is said that Údarás na Gaeltachta will be one of the organizations that will benefit from the Government’s plan to stimulate the economy of this country.

The economy ‘s stimulus plan, which aims to boost the economic crisis hit by the coronary virus pandemic, is worth billions of euros.

It is understood that Údarás na Gaeltachta will be able to benefit from an existing fund to prepare buildings for business and other uses.

The Authority will expect to have access to any additional funding available to assist businesses and enterprises affected by the Covid-19.

It is reported that up to € 300 million will be available to the Department of Media, Tourism, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht but it is estimated that most of this money will be spent on tourism, culture and sport.

The Government has stated that the aim of the plan is to protect and create employment and will involve capital expenditure, grants and tax cuts as well as social welfare and employment supports.

Under the plan, pandemic unemployment payments will continue until April next year although no new applications will be accepted from September 2020.

From then on, those in receipt of this payment will be transferred to the normal social welfare allowance.

There will be three rates of allowance – the new maximum rate of € 300 per week, the middle rate of € 250 per week, and the basic rate of € 203 per week, the normal unemployment allowance.

It is reported that a ‘holiday voucher at home’ will be available under this new scheme to encourage the tourism and hospitality business and to encourage the people of the country to spend a holiday in their own country.

The holidaymaker will be able to claim a tax refund of € 125 if they spend up to € 600 on accommodation, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The plan also includes low cost loans and additional grants to help businesses get back to work.

It is reported that the plan will include an extensive retraining and upskilling program to assist those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19.

More Articles Like This

Man charged with Garda murder unable to appear in court

Latest news Brian Adam -
It has been said that a 43-year-old man accused of the murder of Garda Detective Colm Horkan in County Roscommon is unlikely to appear...
Read more

Catherine Connolly the first woman in the post of Deputy Speaker

Latest news Brian Adam -
The independent TD, one of the few TDs who speaks Irish regularly in the Dáil, had an unexpected victory Catherine Connolly, one of the few...
Read more

India’s war frenzy Agreement to buy ‘Hammer’ missiles from France after Raphael planes

Latest news Brian Adam -
Karachi: After the recent tensions with China, India's war frenzy is on the rise and so has the Indian government It has also agreed...
Read more

The Olympics were to begin today in Tokyo

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Olympics were to start in Tokyo, Japan today but were postponed for a year until July 2021 due to the coronary virus pandemic. The...
Read more

€ 5 billion economic stimulus plan launched

Economy Brian Adam -
'July Jobs Stimulus 2020' states that € 40 million will be provided in a 'range of initiatives' related to heritage, arts, tourism and the...
Read more

Republican Convention canceled in Florida

Latest news Brian Adam -
U.S. President Donald Trump has said the republican party’s nomination convention in Jacksonville, Florida will not be pursued next month because of the crown...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY