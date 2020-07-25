Údarás na Gaeltachta to be included in Government incentive package

The Government’s stimulus plan to boost the economic crisis hit by the coronary virus pandemic will be announced this afternoon.

It is said that Údarás na Gaeltachta will be one of the organizations that will benefit from the Government’s plan to stimulate the economy of this country.

The economy ‘s stimulus plan, which aims to boost the economic crisis hit by the coronary virus pandemic, is worth billions of euros.

It is understood that Údarás na Gaeltachta will be able to benefit from an existing fund to prepare buildings for business and other uses.

The Authority will expect to have access to any additional funding available to assist businesses and enterprises affected by the Covid-19.

It is reported that up to € 300 million will be available to the Department of Media, Tourism, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht but it is estimated that most of this money will be spent on tourism, culture and sport.

The Government has stated that the aim of the plan is to protect and create employment and will involve capital expenditure, grants and tax cuts as well as social welfare and employment supports.

Under the plan, pandemic unemployment payments will continue until April next year although no new applications will be accepted from September 2020.

From then on, those in receipt of this payment will be transferred to the normal social welfare allowance.

There will be three rates of allowance – the new maximum rate of € 300 per week, the middle rate of € 250 per week, and the basic rate of € 203 per week, the normal unemployment allowance.

It is reported that a ‘holiday voucher at home’ will be available under this new scheme to encourage the tourism and hospitality business and to encourage the people of the country to spend a holiday in their own country.

The holidaymaker will be able to claim a tax refund of € 125 if they spend up to € 600 on accommodation, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The plan also includes low cost loans and additional grants to help businesses get back to work.

It is reported that the plan will include an extensive retraining and upskilling program to assist those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19.