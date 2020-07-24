Latest news
UBS offers a haven to bank investors, albeit at a price

By Brian Adam
Swiss banks have traditionally been a haven for billionaires to keep their money tucked away … and safe from tax collectors. The Zurich-based bank UBS can now play a similar role as a haven for European bank investors, who are seeing bad debt charges from the coronavirus wreck their other prospects. However, the strength of this $ 45 billion lender comes at a price.

Outgoing CEO Sergio Ermotti revealed on Tuesday that in the second quarter the expected NPL charge will be $ 272 million, 0.08% of its loan volume. This relatively small figure means that most of the fruits of the hiring boom has gone to net results: revenue was $ 1.2 billion, 11% less than the previous year, but well above forecast. Analyst median of $ 973 million. The bad debt charges of their European counterparts this year have taken a much larger share of the benefit.

UBS, whose CEO Ermotti will be replaced by Ralph Hamers, current head of ING, should continue to weather the pandemic storm, as it is primarily dedicated to wealth management and low-risk loans. More than half of its volume of loans corresponds to mortgages, the majority in Switzerland, a country that has managed the virus well. Another 34% is made up of the so-called Lombard loans to wealthy private banking clients. UBS classifies 99.8% of the latter as Phase 1 loans, which means that there has been no noticeable increase in the risk of default.

The bank has also been unaffected by the pandemic bans on paying dividends established by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. It expects to pay off the second installment of the previous year’s disbursement in the fourth quarter of 2020, and may also re-buy shares. Analysts estimate that the return on their tangible assets will reach 8.7% this year, about 10% of the cost of the investment. In summary, UBS offers investors security against loan losses and a respectable return. It is no wonder that it trades at almost 90% of tangible book value, compared to approximately 70% on average for the 30 largest listed European banks, using data from Refinitiv.

The flip side of the coin is that the Ermotti bank promises little growth. The business benefits of investment banking are likely to end up being fleeting; and commission income in the gigantic wealth management business depends in part on the stability of the equity markets, which are already highly valued. The clearest path for the next CEO, Hamers, to follow is to cut expenses, as UBS’s efficiency ratio, at 76%, is higher than that of many of its counterparts. But that will take time. Meanwhile, investors will be able to at least sleep relatively calmly.

