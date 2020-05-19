Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tech News
Updated:

Uber launches verification of use of mouthguards, this is what you have to know

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Uber introduces technology for verifying the use of mouthguards in Mexico and this is all you have to know to use it.

Uber presents a technology for verifying the use of masks in Mexico. * Photo: Writing

Little by little, the world is healing, with it, people around the world are gradually starting to resume their activities following the COVID-19 pandemic. We have all had to take hygiene measures inside and outside our homes; living with other people requires the use of face masks. That is why Uber presents a technology for verifying the use of mouthguards in Mexico and other cities where they operate.

In order to offer its transport services, the platform operates under measures that do not compromise the health of its employees and users, one of which is the use of mouth masks.

This May 18 officially begins this verification system throughout the country, which works through selfies in which drivers connect to the platform to verify that they use it as a measure that mitigates the risk of contagion.

Once the driving partner shows that his face is covered, the user who requested service is notified via a message in the app. This new option detects only the mouthpiece as an object in the photograph but does not process biometric information or compare selfies with mouthpieces with other photos of the driver, that is, it is not a parameter to verify the identity of the driver, but for this you can use the verification code once you get in the car.

Every day, before starting their workday, the driving partners must confirm by means of a checklist that they have taken the necessary hygiene and safety measures:

  • Disinfecting your vehicle with special attention to the areas of greatest contact
  • Frequent hand washing
  • Social distancing

“At Uber we have a fundamental role in supporting a safe return to activities in Mexico,” says Gretta González, general director of carpooling in Mexico. “Therefore, we have worked very hard to develop a new product experience that will help everyone stay safe when using the Uber app.”

However, users are also invited to follow the recommendations that Uber suggests in each city, since not only users have the right to guarantee their health, but also drivers. If a user who requested a trip does not wear a mask, the driver has the right to cancel the trip.

Both parties, user and driving partner, may collaborate with a feedback on the platform, which focuses on safety and hygiene; In case of not complying with the requirements, access to the application could be lost, since it is fair that we all take care of ourselves.

“Responsibility is a two-way road, which is why we are promoting these measures of care for both driving partners and users.”

Follow the recommended measures to keep us safe and healthy, you will see that in less than you imagine, everything returns to normal with more learning.

Download all the apps you want on your smartphone and juice them, because with your Telcel Max Unlimited Plan you have WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and UBER without limit to navigate with #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

