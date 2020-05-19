Uber announces extensive plan for layoffs and investment cuts due to coronavirus

The job cuts will be distributed among Uber operations worldwide.

By AFP

Uber, the chauffeured car transfer platform, announced Monday that it will cut a quarter of its global workforce and cut investment to survive the financial impact of its business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are making these tough decisions now so we can move forward and start building again with confidence," said CEO of this San Francisco-based company, Dara Khosrowshahi.

The leader explained that it was decided to fire about 3,000 people and suspend some investments not related to her main shared transport and delivery businesses.

"Given the dramatic impact of the pandemic and the unpredictable nature of any eventual recovery, we are concentrating our efforts on our core mobility and delivery platforms and resizing our company to match the realities of our business," said Khosrowshahi.

Overall staff cuts include layoffs earlier this month in Uber's recruiting and customer service teams, and are part of a reorganization that maintains ride-sharing services and delivery app Uber Eats as company priorities. of restaurant meals.

Uber planned to compensate the laid off workers with at least 10 weeks of pay and continue to provide them with health benefits until the end of this year.

The company did not respond to inquiries about whether the layoffs were notified to employees via video conference.

Uber is closing or consolidating offices at various locations, including the merger of two facilities at its San Francisco base of operations. The company also plans to close its Singapore office next year and relocate its Asia-Pacific base of operations.

Car trips with Uber drivers fell, but the food delivery sector is growing.

The company reported 53% revenue growth for Uber Eats in the first three months of this year, as more people have placed orders to avoid the coronavirus, especially with widespread containment.

Eats revenue increased to $ 819 million, about a third of Uber's total turnover in the quarter.