A sub-association of the Gaelic Athletic Association in South Donegal has confirmed that one of its players has symptoms of the coronary virus.

The player is waiting for a test for the virus.

The association says it is following the Department of Health's instructions on the case.

The club has contacted all the players who have been training with this person.

The association says it is complying with the association's Covid-19 plan as well as Department of Health guidelines.

*RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta is the source of this story