The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association has announced that two – thirds of its members who have contracted the coronary virus are still recovering.

545 people informed the union that they had the crown virus. Of those, 497 people reported constant symptoms of the disease, including headaches, breathing problems and mental health difficulties.

The union will present the results of its research to an Oireachtas Committee this morning.

Meanwhile, the SIPTU union claimed that some health workers did not inform their employers that they had symptoms of coronavirus because they were worried about overtime and losing extra costs.

SIPTU stated this in a written submission to the same Committee.