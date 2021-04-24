Two teenagers assaulted when gang of up to 15 youth terrorize North Dublin area

Two teenagers were attacked when a gang of up to 15 youths terrorized an area of ​​north Dublin.

The horrific incident occurred in the Swords area of ​​Ormond Crescent yesterday at approximately 6.30pm.

A local reported seeing a group of 10 to 15 teenagers chasing and attacking a young man in the area.

Speaking on the page of a group of residents on social media, they said: “About 10 to 15 boys chasing a young man and beating him.

“She ran through Swords Manor and got away. Many of us called the garda when her bag and bike got left behind and some parents followed.

“Apparently they are in the fields now, but they only warn parents to keep their children safe.”

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí is investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred in the Ormond Crescent area of ​​Swords, Co. Dublin last night, 23rd April 2021 at approximately 6.30 p.m.

“Two young men were allegedly assaulted during the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing.”