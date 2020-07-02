 sd
Two strongly mentioned for Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson

By Brian Adam
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is expected to announce her front bench today

The position of Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson on the Sinn Féin front bench is strongly mentioned – Mairéad Farrell and Aongus Ó Snodaigh.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is expected to announce her front bench today.

A Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson will be of particular importance in the 33rd Dáil with a minimum of TDs interested in the language left in the opposition to fight the language.

21 of the 35 TDs who reported to report.ie that they have Irish in the parties of the new coalition, making people interested in the future of the language dependent on the Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson and the Independent TD Catherine Connolly to take the new government through the mill.

Peadar Tóibín, leader of the union, is a former Sinn Féin spokesman, but few TDs in the opposition have shown an ongoing interest in the language.

One of those few TDs is Sinn Féin, who is currently a Gaeltacht spokesman, among other responsibilities, Aongus Ó Snodaigh.

It would not be surprising if Ó Snodaigh was left with this responsibility, but he has many years of experience in various fields and that experience could lead to new duties.

In that case, Mary Farrell, the Sinn Féin TD in Galway West who was first elected in February, may be facing a promotion.

Farrell's constituency has some of the strongest Gaeltacht areas in the country, a fluent Irish speaker.

Sinn Féin considers Mairéad Farrell a promising young TD. She has already made a number of strong statements about issues relating to Irish and Gaeltacht matters, most of which are closely related to her own constituency.

Among the other Irish speakers in the party who could be selected for the position of Gaeltacht spokesperson is Donnchadh Ó Laoighre. O'Leary is considered to be doing a good job as the party's education spokesman and may be left with that responsibility. Pa Daly from Kerry also speaks Irish.

