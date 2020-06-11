Two-step Google verification will be much easier, do you know why?

Two-step verification in Google accounts is a security measure that everyone should have activated, to avoid data theft, access to our information or major problems related to phishing. Fortunately, those of Mountain View are those that offer a greater number of alternatives to verify that we are the ones who are trying to access our account and not a hacker.

Now, in the same way that we tell you that it is wonderful to sleep knowing that no one can enter if our phone is not physically stolen, It has a drawback that is to force us to always have the authorized smartphone next to us to access the account with any of these authentication methods, either through SMS, the Google app, a hardware key or the famous Authenticator.

Google is going to facilitate those measures

The fact that those from Mountain View are going to make our lives easier does not mean that they are going to relax security measures, and these are always linked to a single device that is the one that centralizes all the login alternatives. And it is that from now on, Google is going to relax that login method of pressing “Yes” on the question of whether we are the ones who want to log in.

Although this function was already present in a generic way and was originally as it will be from July, it has undergone many changes. In the most recent, Google decided that we should choose a single device from which to allow these accesses, leaving aside all the others. That is to say, If you have an iPhone and an Android mobile, it was mandatory to specify which of them was the one in charge of validating our identity when making a new access to our account.

Google two-step verification.

With the new change that Google is preparing, that identity verification notice will skip us on all the devices on which we are logged in, which will make it much more likely that we will always have one of them nearby to make things easier for us. Of course, when this function arrives, it will be advisable (and almost mandatory) to have all those devices well protected, with patterns or blocking PIN codes, etc. Otherwise, leaving a door open would jeopardize the integrity of our Google account.

These changes will reach all Mountain View accounts, with two-step verification activated, around July 7. It is very possible that some receive it before, and others a tad later because these changes do not come suddenly to all Gmail accounts.