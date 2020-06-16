Latest news
Two small planes collide during a flight in Canada, one hijacked

By Brian Adam
The pilot of the second plane managed to land safely, photo: Twitter

Ottawa: During a flight in Canada, the wings of two small planes collided with each other, as a result of which one plane staggered into the river, but fortunately the occupants of both planes survived.

According to the World News Agency, the arms of two small passenger planes with one engine in the air in Canada collided with each other, as a result of which the champion 7GB plane hesitated and crashed just 20 feet away from a boat in the Ottawa River. The river was swept away.

Two friends, who were boating for fun on the Ottawa River, immediately called the rescue agency. The 70-year-old pilot was rescued during the rescue operation with minor injuries, while the other plane, Cessna 172mg, had four people on board. Who managed to make a safe landing at a nearby airport.

Friends in the Ottawa River Moper Boat said that suddenly the ship was moving towards us hesitantly and we were afraid that it would fall on us but it fell only 20 feet away from the boat. If we hadn’t been there, there would have been no one to report to the rescue and the pilot would have drowned.

