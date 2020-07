Gardai have arrested two men abroad through a kilogram of the heroin drug found in Cork city last night.

Drugs found in a car on Harbor View Road in Knocknaheeny in the north of the city are estimated at € 425,000.

The two men, aged 42 and 47, have been arrested at the scene and are being questioned at Friars Grove Garda Station.

Gardaí say they searched the car after people from the local community reported "unusual activity" in the area.