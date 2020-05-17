Two people arrested in Limerick on drug paraphernalia

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested by gardaí in Limerick for € 60,000 worth of the cannabis drug recovered yesterday.

The two were arrested in Limerick city yesterday.

They were taken to Henry Street Garda station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The gardaí received approximately 3 kilos of cannabis.

The 23-year-old was charged and is due to appear in Ennis court today.

The juvenile was released without any charge.

Codes will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.