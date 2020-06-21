Latest news
Updated:

Two others with Covid-19 died, 22 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
At least 2,260 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,715 people south of the border and 545 north of it

Two others with Covid-19 died, 22 new cases confirmed

Two others with Covid-19 have died and 22 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that one other person with Covid-19 had died, but they had no new cases of the disease to be announced.

At least 2,260 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,715 people south of the border and 545 north of it.

One person in the south who had previously been given Cov-19 caused his death confirmed that this was not the case.

30,240 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,374 cases south of the border and 4,866 cases north.

16 previously confirmed cases were removed from the southern record.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said nine of the 22 new cases announced this afternoon concerned people under 35 years of age.

He reminded people that regardless of their age or background, anyone could get the disease.

He said there was always a danger that the disease could start to spread strongly again in the community. He said good-natured manners, hand washing and social exhaustion were now as important as the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 16 patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care units, compared with 160 patients, the worst day of the outbreak, 11 April.

Just over 19,000 tests were performed for Covid-19 in the past week.

Of the 25,355 cases confirmed at midnight on Thursday 170 involved children under four years of age and 325 cases involved children aged 5-14 years.

Two people aged 15-24 with Covid-19 died and five aged 25-34 died. 638 of the 1,714 people who died by Thursday night last week were over 85 years old.

Over 1,500 of the deaths have been affecting other health problems since the start of the pandemic.

According to figures from midnight last Thursday, no new cases of the disease were confirmed in Galway, which still had 485 cases. Six cases were removed from the record in the Donegal case resulting in 464 cases. Neither were any new cases confirmed in Cork (1,535) in Meath (806), Mayo (571) or Waterford (155).

For the second day in a row it was announced that a new case had been confirmed in Kerry, involving 310 diseases previously. Yesterday was the first day in almost a month that a new case of the disease had been announced in Kerry.

