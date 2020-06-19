Latest news
Updated:

Two others with Covid-19 died, 13 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
0
0

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 'the cause is now the biggest threat' in the campaign against the Covid-19

Two others with Covid-19 have died and 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that one other person with Covid-19 had died. Three new cases confirmed in the past day.

30,234 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,368 cases south of the border and 4,866 cases north.

At least 2,258 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,714 people south of the border and 544 north of it.

Two people in the south who had previously been given Cov-19 caused their death confirmed that this was not the case.

Said an Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Officer of the Department of Health:

"Much progress has been made, but the virus is still spreading and, as the World Health Organization has stated, the cause of the greatest threat now."

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), as of last Friday, June 12, 802 people had died from Covid-19.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals mainly, but NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause of death on a death certificate.

Over half of the 802 deaths recorded by NISRA related to care centers.

The new statistics also showed that 972 more people died in the North in the past 11 weeks than have died in the same period in recent years.

Only two people with or suspected of being Covid-19 are in the intensive care units in the north and 31 patients with the disease are in hospitals.

There are 49 outbreaks of the disease in care centers, but 104 outbreaks at those centers have been suppressed.

In the meantime, the alert level for coronary viruses in the North has gone from level 4 to level 3.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the level of change was a "big deal" and reflected the "resilience" being made.

