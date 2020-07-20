Two others who had contracted the coronary virus have died, six new cases of the disease have been confirmed

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said case clusters are emerging in workplaces, construction sites, fast food outlets and supermarkets

The Department of Health in the south announced this afternoon that two other people who were infected with the coronary virus have died. Six new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

For the seventh day in a row, no deaths were to be announced today by the Northern Department of Health, but 23 new cases of the disease were confirmed at the weekend.

31 new cases of the crown virus were announced in the south over the weekend, 21 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

There are currently 11 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and nine of those are in ICU.

At least 2,309 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,753 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,623 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,766 cases south of the border and 5,857 cases north of the border.

270 new cases of the disease have been reported in the south in the past two weeks and the disease affected 5.67 people per 100,000 people. 69% of these new cases involved people under the age of 45.

55% of cases reported in the last fortnight were in Dublin, 10% in Kildare and 6% in Cork.

The remaining 78 cases involved 17 counties.

21% of cases involved travel.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said case clusters are emerging in workplaces, construction sites, fast food outlets and supermarkets. To date, one construction site in Dublin has been involved in over 20 cases to date.

“The speed with which clusters of cases emerge cannot be underestimated. Together we have achieved so much, but we need to be careful that the spread of the disease continues to grow across the country in the coming weeks, ”said Dr Ronan Glynn.

Dr Ronan Glynn said that Ireland was doing well compared to many other countries but that it could not be taken for granted that we would not have to return to Phase 2 of the deregulation plan in the event of a deterioration.

The acting Chief Medical Officer has welcomed the news that a new vaccine is successfully adapting the human immune system to its fight against the coronary virus.

It is pleased that the vaccine being developed at Oxford University is safe and is succeeding in producing antibodies and white blood cells that are resistant to Covid-19.

The vaccine was tested in 1,077 people aged between 18 and 55 and the results were published in the journal Lancet today.

The clinical trial for the development of the coronary virus vaccine, SARS-Cov-2, was conducted at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.

The director of the Jenner Institute is Professor Adrian Hill – originally from Dublin. Hill began his studies at Trinity College and moved to Oxford to complete the work.

Professor Hill said today that the strength of the vaccine 's effect on the immune system means that it is likely to protect a person from the coronavirus, but that this cannot be taken for granted.

The success of the vaccine in this way is encouraging, but it is said that it is still too early to say that it will work and that more trials are needed.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the researchers, said there was "a lot more work to be done" before it could be confirmed that the new vaccine could help control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But these early results are promising,” says Professor Gilbert.

The new genetically modified virus vaccine that gives chimpanzee chills is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.