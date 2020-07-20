Latest news
Updated:

Two others who had contracted the coronary virus have died, six new cases of the disease have been confirmed

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said case clusters are emerging in workplaces, construction sites, fast food outlets and supermarkets

Two others who had contracted the coronary virus have died, six new cases of the disease have been confirmed

The Department of Health in the south announced this afternoon that two other people who were infected with the coronary virus have died. Six new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

For the seventh day in a row, no deaths were to be announced today by the Northern Department of Health, but 23 new cases of the disease were confirmed at the weekend.

31 new cases of the crown virus were announced in the south over the weekend, 21 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

There are currently 11 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and nine of those are in ICU.

At least 2,309 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,753 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,623 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,766 cases south of the border and 5,857 cases north of the border.

270 new cases of the disease have been reported in the south in the past two weeks and the disease affected 5.67 people per 100,000 people. 69% of these new cases involved people under the age of 45.

55% of cases reported in the last fortnight were in Dublin, 10% in Kildare and 6% in Cork.

The remaining 78 cases involved 17 counties.

21% of cases involved travel.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said case clusters are emerging in workplaces, construction sites, fast food outlets and supermarkets. To date, one construction site in Dublin has been involved in over 20 cases to date.

“The speed with which clusters of cases emerge cannot be underestimated. Together we have achieved so much, but we need to be careful that the spread of the disease continues to grow across the country in the coming weeks, ”said Dr Ronan Glynn.

Dr Ronan Glynn said that Ireland was doing well compared to many other countries but that it could not be taken for granted that we would not have to return to Phase 2 of the deregulation plan in the event of a deterioration.

The acting Chief Medical Officer has welcomed the news that a new vaccine is successfully adapting the human immune system to its fight against the coronary virus.

It is pleased that the vaccine being developed at Oxford University is safe and is succeeding in producing antibodies and white blood cells that are resistant to Covid-19.

The vaccine was tested in 1,077 people aged between 18 and 55 and the results were published in the journal Lancet today.

The clinical trial for the development of the coronary virus vaccine, SARS-Cov-2, was conducted at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.

The director of the Jenner Institute is Professor Adrian Hill – originally from Dublin. Hill began his studies at Trinity College and moved to Oxford to complete the work.

Professor Hill said today that the strength of the vaccine 's effect on the immune system means that it is likely to protect a person from the coronavirus, but that this cannot be taken for granted.

The success of the vaccine in this way is encouraging, but it is said that it is still too early to say that it will work and that more trials are needed.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the researchers, said there was "a lot more work to be done" before it could be confirmed that the new vaccine could help control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But these early results are promising,” says Professor Gilbert.

The new genetically modified virus vaccine that gives chimpanzee chills is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

More Articles Like This

No one else has died of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland in the last 24 hours, there are 6 new cases of the...

Latest news Brian Adam -
No one else has died of Covid-19 in the State in the last 24 hours but 6 new cases of the virus have been...
Read more

Politicians have been told to wear face masks in Leinster House from today

Latest news Brian Adam -
TDs, Senators and all other officials have been told to wear face masks when visiting Leinster House or while in the Dublin Convention Center...
Read more

Hope about a vaccine that stimulates immunity to the coronavirus

Latest news Brian Adam -
A vaccine being developed at Oxford University is succeeding in producing antibodies and white blood cells that can fight the coronary virus ...
Read more

Construction site closed down in Dublin due to Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam -
A construction site in Dublin has been shut down due to Covid-19 and the virus on some workers who worked on the site. The site...
Read more

Talks begin again in Brussels this afternoon

Latest news Brian Adam -
Talks between European Union leaders will begin again this afternoon seeking agreement on a plan to help the economies of the countries hardest hit...
Read more

98% increase during strict lock restrictions on the number of people seeking support from the Irish Rape Crisis Network

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Irish Rape Crisis Network has published figures showing that the number of people using their services has risen by 98% since restrictions were...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY