Health authorities in the North announced this afternoon that two others have died of Covid-19 disease in the north. It was also confirmed that a further 60 people have the disease.

This means that 449 people have died from the disease in hospitals in the North and that 4,253 people have contracted the virus.

As these are figures from hospitals it is assumed that the number of fatalities will eventually be higher when deaths in the community are taken into account.

296 of the 449 lost were over 80 years of age and 132 were between 60 and 79 years.