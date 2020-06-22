Two others dead in State at Covid-19.

That’s 1,717 he’s dead here now. 4 additional cases have arisen.

22,000+ cases have now been identified here. In Northern Ireland, all board members overseeing nursing homes have since resigned.

This is said to be a wreck of how Covid 19 was handled.

Northern Health Minister Robin Swann

Members stated that in some cases, the Department of Health did not seek their advice, including discontinuing care home examinations and transferring senior Board members to other health institutions and other nursing home roles.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was disappointed that the Board members resigned at this ‘difficult time.’