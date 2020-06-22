Latest news
Updated:

Two others Covid-19 died, four new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
0
0

At least 2,262 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,717 people south of the border and 545 north d

Two others Covid-19 died, four new cases confirmed

Two others with Covid-19 have died and four new cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The Northern Department of Health had no further deaths announced today and only one new case of the disease was confirmed in the north. but they had no new cases of the disease to be announced.

At least 2,262 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,717 people south of the border and 545 north of it.

30,254 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,383 cases south of the border and 4,871 cases in the north.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1,086 of the 1,717 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care centre.

963 of these cases or 55% involved nursing homes.

This means that two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care centre.

No new cluster of cases has been confirmed in care centres since last Thursday.

The morning care units were 16 patients affected by Covid-19, one-tenth of the number of patients in ICU at the worst of the April outbreak.

There were 44 Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

The Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said this evening that much more needs to be done to ensure that people wear masks and in public places.

41% of people say they now wear a mask, compared to 28% two weeks ago.

According to figures from midnight last Friday, no new cases of the disease were confirmed in any of the Gaeltacht counties.

