It was announced this afternoon that two more have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 14 new cases.

This means that 1,748 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic and 25,683 people have contracted it.

Earlier, it was confirmed that no one else had been recorded to have died of Covid-19 deaths in the North since yesterday. However, it has been said that there are nine new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 north has killed 556 people and infected 5,799.