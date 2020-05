Two men were brought to court today charged with the murder of Wayne Whelan in Dublin last year.

28-year-old Lacey O'Connor and 45-year-old Mark Casserly were both charged with distorting home address at Rualy Park in Ronanstown.

The two have been released on bail and will be brought back to court in Blanchardstown in July.

42-year-old Wayne Whelan was shot on the 18th of November 2019. The car he was in was set on fire.