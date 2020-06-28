Two killed, four injured in California shooting

California: Two were killed and at least four were injured in what became known as the Cold War.

According to the foreign news agency, the attacker broke into the Wal-Mart company in Red Bluff, California, USA and opened fire indiscriminately, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 4 others were injured. However, the attacker was also killed in the police retaliation. ۔

According to police, the assailant hit the car through the door of the building and then started firing indiscriminately. The assailant is a former employee of Wal-Mart Company who was 31 years old but the reason for the shooting has not been revealed yet. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.