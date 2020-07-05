Two killed, eight injured in US nightclub shooting

Green Valley: Two people have been killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US state of South Carolina. Police have not been able to arrest the attacker.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting took place Sunday night at a South Carolina county Green Valley club, killing two people and injuring eight others, all of whom were taken to hospital. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

Briefing the media, Green Valley County Police Officer (Sheriff) Hubert Lewis said the shooting happened inside the building, after which a large crowd was seen running out of the building in chaos. The attacker could not be identified, but two people were identified as suspects, and an investigation is underway.

According to the Associated Press, the police did not disclose the names and details of the two suspects to the media. Details will be released to the media soon.