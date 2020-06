Two bodies were found in Loughkeel in Kilmacrennan, County Donegal last night.

The bereaved were father and son and it is understood that they came from a country other than Ireland. The father was in his fifties and his son was in his teens.

The bodies were taken to University Hospital, Letterkenny, for post mortem examination.

Another teenager was rescued and taken to hospital where he is being medically treated. It is understood that the boy who was rescued was related to the bereaved.