Two and a half million people in Iran have been infected with the corona virus, the Iranian president revealed

According to a foreign news agency, in a televised meeting of Iran’s Corona Virus Fighting Task Force on Saturday, President Rouhani said that we estimate that 25 million people in Iran have been infected with Corona and three more. Thirty-five million people are likely to be affected.

“Despite the fact that more than a quarter of the country’s population has been affected, herd immunity has not been achieved in Iran, but we have no choice but to unite and stop this epidemic,” he said.

It should be noted that according to official statistics, 14,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Iran and the number of victims is said to be more than 269,000. Iran’s population is over 80 million, which is why the figures reported by the Iranian president in terms of population are being called a major revelation.

Ali Reza Moezi, the Iranian president’s deputy head of communications, later tweeted that the president was referring to those affected by the virus, who had been infected with the virus but had developed resistance to the disease.

It should be noted that at present, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the world is said to be more than 14 million, while globally, more than 62 thousand people have lost their lives due to this epidemic.