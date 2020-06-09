Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter
Twitter will reverify accounts, what exactly does that mean?

By Brian Adam
Twitter verification is a small stamp that appears in the name of some accounts and that it comes to mean that they are verified, that is, that they really belong to the person who claims to be. It is a program that those of the social network launched a few years ago to avoid problems with those fake accounts that tried to take advantage of famous people to gain followers if only because of the error they caused among the fans.

Thus, from one day to the next Twitter closed that program and stopped verifying accounts, although it seems that they are reconsidering and that We will soon have this request back which, first of all, it must be said that it will not reach all users but it will be from the company itself that marks which profiles are compatible with this verified.

Problems fixed?

Twitter’s problems with verified accounts came when Jason Kessler, the organizer of the White Supremacy rally in Charlottesville in 2017, He got that coveted stamp on his profile and millions of users protested for this measure that, from the company, they explained that it was due to pure and simple criteria of “public interest”.

To avoid similar controversies, from the social network they stopped this distribution of verified stamps until they found a way to reach a midpoint, rethinking all the processes to see what criteria they should follow and if, really, that “public interest”, or “public relevance”, was justified in all cases. So after a fallow period, Twitter returns to the fray.

This is how the famous Jane Manchun Wong, an expert in reverse engineering in apps in which she discovers some of the new functions in which the main companies in the sector are working. Now, through a message on Twitter, he has discovered that the social network will once again include a button to request that verified seal in certain profiles.

The difference between these new verified stamps and the old ones is that The social network will document why you consider that user as worthy of having that distinction, offering more “clarity and transparency around the process. “POrque we do not forget that its distribution is purely discretionary and that from Twitter they do not allow any profile to aspire to have that seal. It remains to be seen, however, when this update will arrive since the company itself details that they are working on it and that at the moment there is no date for its arrival. Although it will. Attentive.

