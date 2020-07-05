Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter
Updated:

Twitter will enable a button to edit tweets with one condition

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One of the most anticipated features of Twitter could soon reach the social network; The possibility to edit tweets already published!

For more than 10 years, Twitter has kept its favourite social network post for many Internet users; This is because it has become the number one way to stay on top of what’s going on in the world. Twitter is the main app where you can know what’s trending in real-time.

Read: 5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

In addition, Twitter allows you to express opinions freely, mainly about what is trending. And many times it is the active social network when the rest fall or stop working. You can enjoy Twitter thanks to your Unlimited Friend who gives you unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Twitter button edit tweets posts

However, Twitter is not perfect and has a slight drawback; does not allow you to edit tweets once published.

The latter has been the headache of many tweeters, as they accidentally post misspelt tweets, without adding a link, with incorrectly typed hashtags or any other errors. To correct it, they have to delete the publication, write it again and lose the reactions they may have already had.

Twitter button edit tweets posts

But this failure is no secret and Twitter knows that a button is needed to edit tweets already published. A function that could already be on the way or at least that the social network implied with a recent confession:

“They can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask”

Twitter edit published tweets button
(Photo: Twitter)

Twitter has launched this challenge so that more people around the world use mask or mask; and to pay attention to the hygiene measures that prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Twitter edit published tweets button

And although it is not an official announcement that Twitter is working on a button to edit tweets; There have been many requests from users to make it a reality. So tweeters have joined the challenge of wearing a mask and protecting their health; so that Twitter is encouraged to work on editing tweets once they have been published.

In the not too distant future, the social network may enable the button to edit tweets. In the meantime, it will continue to invite all its users to stay home and wear a mask. But tell us, do you also want the function to become a reality?

More Articles Like This

NVIDIA, here’s the Instagram-style filter: how to use it and in-game examples

Computing Brian Adam -
In 2018, NVIDIA had announced an Instagram-style filter to personalize your gaming experience. The functionality had also been made available in Beta. However, since...
Read more

macOS Big Sur will make system updates much faster

Apple Brian Adam -
The new operating system macOS Big Sur for Mac developed by Apple it will not be available for all Macs and Macbooks, but it...
Read more

What will be the real impact of the 5G network on the European economy?

5G News Brian Adam -
5G has long been subject to heated debates about its benefits and possible risks, to the point that some conspiracy theorists have decided to...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to write with "retro" or "vintage"

Apps Brian Adam -
To make your text messages on WhatsApp the most original, we share the trick to give them a retro or vintage style. WhatsApp is the...
Read more

How to change the font in your Facebook posts

Apps Brian Adam -
Surprise all your friends and followers with this simple trick, in which you can give a different typeface to your Facebook posts. Years will pass...
Read more

iPhone 6s grappling with iOS 14 in a video: the performances are impressive!

Apple Brian Adam -
Brandon Butch, a popular YouTuber has published the video that we propose at the beginning, in which he shows the performance improvement recorded on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY