Twitter will enable a button to edit tweets with one condition

One of the most anticipated features of Twitter could soon reach the social network; The possibility to edit tweets already published!

For more than 10 years, Twitter has kept its favourite social network post for many Internet users; This is because it has become the number one way to stay on top of what’s going on in the world. Twitter is the main app where you can know what’s trending in real-time.

Read: 5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

In addition, Twitter allows you to express opinions freely, mainly about what is trending. And many times it is the active social network when the rest fall or stop working. You can enjoy Twitter thanks to your Unlimited Friend who gives you unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

However, Twitter is not perfect and has a slight drawback; does not allow you to edit tweets once published.

The latter has been the headache of many tweeters, as they accidentally post misspelt tweets, without adding a link, with incorrectly typed hashtags or any other errors. To correct it, they have to delete the publication, write it again and lose the reactions they may have already had.

But this failure is no secret and Twitter knows that a button is needed to edit tweets already published. A function that could already be on the way or at least that the social network implied with a recent confession:

“They can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask”

Twitter has launched this challenge so that more people around the world use mask or mask; and to pay attention to the hygiene measures that prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

And although it is not an official announcement that Twitter is working on a button to edit tweets; There have been many requests from users to make it a reality. So tweeters have joined the challenge of wearing a mask and protecting their health; so that Twitter is encouraged to work on editing tweets once they have been published.

In the not too distant future, the social network may enable the button to edit tweets. In the meantime, it will continue to invite all its users to stay home and wear a mask. But tell us, do you also want the function to become a reality?