Twitter will allow you to attach voice memos to all your messages, how?

Voice notes are prevailing in our day to day when communicating with others. First, because allow us to express more in less time, they are more agile and faster to create, and on the other because listening to a voice one perceives the tone, the forms and the intention, and there are no friction, shocks or misunderstandings. Of course, to listen to them when we go down the street, it is best to have good headphones on.

Now it is Twitter that has understood the potential of this canned communication method and, in the era of the proliferation of podcasts, it has been decided to introduce them as an additional method of communication on your social network, allowing users to send up to 140 seconds in a row with each publication we make. In this way, you can write text messages and add your voice at the same time.

Tweets with audio are rolling out on iOS and we only have one thing to say about it pic.twitter.com/CZvQC1fo1W — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Also, the good thing about the system that Twitter is going to incorporate is that if we overstep that 140-second limit, the platform is capable of creating a thread automatically, to avoid giving us the error that we have exceeded the set time. In this way, any user can drop a paragraph and hang it so that most fans can hear what he has to say from his live voice.

It will arrive soon, but only to …

In the statement that Twitter has posted on its social networks, it has announced that this update will arrive in the coming weeks to all the territories where they are present although, of course, only for iOS devices Apple, since both on the web and Android, at the moment, they will not see the arrival of these voice memos. Of course, paradoxically, although they cannot create this type of content, they will be able to listen to or share all those they see on the social network generated by other users.

New voice memos on Twitter.

The way to add these voice messages will be thanks to a new button that will appear when composing a new tweet. There we will be able to record that audio and attach an explanatory text to what this is about. In such a way that these voice memos will behave as an attached content, like photos, videos, GIFs, etc., already are today. As we say, for now, we have to wait for the update to reach the iOS apps Both iPhone and iPad to see how it is to hear on Twitter a thread created only with voice memos.