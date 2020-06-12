Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter
Twitter wants you to read the news before retweeting it, do you know why?

By Brian Adam
It is very common to take a look at the timeline of our Twitter account and, as we go down, give our “likes” to messages that we find funny or interesting. Even in those cases in which someone shares a news item from the media, if the headline surprised us, or we simply agree with him, whoops! We also forward them to all of our followers.

Now after doing that, Have you ever thought that you were sharing the same information that in the body of the news affirms and defends just the opposite what did you think? Situations like the one above are what Twitter is referring to with this measure it has just taken, so it has decided to include a notice that will ask the user to, before retweeting anything, completely ensure that they know what they are sharing.

Have you read the entire news?

It was in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in the US and the subsequent racial and political tensions that the country is experiencing, which From the social network they have decided to try to calm down, starting with the sources of information that encourage these debates, many times (if not to say all) extremely hot.

That is why From now on, Twitter will show a warning to all users who retweet a message with the link to embedded information. in it, with the intention of making you aware of the importance of having read it before. So if when forwarding a new link the text appears “The headlines do not tell the full story. Do you want to read this before retweeting?”, Do not be surprised, because it is part of this new strategy.

The ultimate goal of Twitter is to “try a way to improve the health of a conversation as it begins. And seeing if reminding people to read an article before sharing it leads to a more informed discussion. “Which is fine, but, unfortunately, and seeing what is cooking daily on its pages, it is at least a chimaera. Although there are have to try.

At the moment this notice will only appear to Android users and it will gradually reach others. Hopefully, this alert will serve to improve the environment on the social network since, among the coronavirus, the governments of the world, the racial protests of the USA. and other hot topics, the debate has turned into a confrontation. And it does not hurt that someone worries about lowering the tension.

