Twitter, unprecedented hacker attack: targeted Elon Musk, Obama and Bill Gates

A fiery night for Twitter. The microblogging social network had to face an unprecedented hacker attack, which has affected the most popular accounts of politicians, companies and journalists, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Michael Bloomberg and Apple.

on account, the popular Bitcoin scam has been released: “I want to give back to the community what he gave me. All Bitcoins sent to the address below will be doubled! If you send a thousand dollars, I will give you back two thousand dollars. I will only do this for 30 minutes“, read on the account of the United States presidential candidate, Joe Biden, but also on the profiles of Bill Gates and Tesla CEO.

Obviously it was a nice and good scam, published by hackers who had gotten control of the accounts. According to what emerged, about 112 thousand dollars were sent to the attached address within a few hours.

Twitter, for its part, immediately moved to deal with the hacked has blocked all types of tweets from verified accounts, to prevent the scam from spreading further. Managers also said that profile owners will not be able to regain access “until we are sure we can do it safely“Shortly afterwards he revealed that the hacking was done through the compromise of internal tools made available to employees.

Jack Dorsey said he was sorry for what happened and thanked those who have worked and who are working to restore everything.