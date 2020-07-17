Tech NewsCybersecuritySocial NetworksTwitter
Updated:

Twitter, the hacker attack has hit 130 verified accounts: here’s what happened

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter, the hacker attack has hit 130 verified accounts: here's what happened

New information on the hacker attack on Twitter. In a widespread note, the microblogging social network announced that the Bitcoin scam has targeted 130 verified and high profile accounts.

The cybercriminals apparently have had access to Twitter’s internal systems, who used to take control of popular profiles, including US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, former White House number one Barack Obama, billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the investor Warren Buffett, the co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates, the corporate accounts of Uber and Apple and the official account of rapper Kanye West.

Twitter in the bulletin specified that after gaining control of these profiles, hackers started posting the same tweet. Also important is the part on password, that “from the information held by Twitter have not been compromised and are safe” However the social network claimed that”out of caution, and as part of our response to yesterday’s incidents to protect people’s safety, we took another step and blocked all accounts that had attempted to change their password in the past three days“.

The company is also working to restore access to temporarily blocked accounts as soon as possible, but the process may take some time.

It remains to be seen whether the attackers were able to access users’ private messages.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source on Motherboard has stated that a Twitter employee helped hackers detect accounts, while another spoke of having corrupted one of the social programmers.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

MSI GS66 Stealth: the laptop that combines design and power

Laptop Reviews Brian Adam -
MSI GS66 Stealth is the new laptop from the Taiwanese house that combines performance and minimal lines, for a perfectly successful mix. The gaming laptop...
Read more

IPTV, searches also started towards subscribers to the pezzotto

Tech News Brian Adam -
A new operation of the Guardia di Finanza against IPTV and the Rizzotto was held yesterday, which led to the closure of a website...
Read more

Tesla expands its presence in Spain with two new centers in Madrid and Valencia

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla will expand its presence in Spain with the opening of two new centres in Madrid and Valencia throughout this quarter. The American electric car...
Read more

WhatsApp wants you to share content more easily, do you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
Both with iOS 12 and with the current version, iOS 13, Apple has made an effort to open its operating system to other developers,...
Read more

Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0: are high-end GPUs no longer needed?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We tried Death Stranding with DLSS 2.0 active, a technology that gives an important boost to performance without penalizing the graphic quality. DLSS is a...
Read more

VERITAS: the mission that wants to explore the infernal planet Venus

Space tech Brian Adam -
Venus is considered the twin planet of Earth, although it is substantially different from the latter. Why? Scientists haven't figured it out yet, and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY