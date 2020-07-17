Twitter, the hacker attack has hit 130 verified accounts: here’s what happened

New information on the hacker attack on Twitter. In a widespread note, the microblogging social network announced that the Bitcoin scam has targeted 130 verified and high profile accounts.

The cybercriminals apparently have had access to Twitter’s internal systems, who used to take control of popular profiles, including US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, former White House number one Barack Obama, billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the investor Warren Buffett, the co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates, the corporate accounts of Uber and Apple and the official account of rapper Kanye West.

Twitter in the bulletin specified that after gaining control of these profiles, hackers started posting the same tweet. Also important is the part on password, that “from the information held by Twitter have not been compromised and are safe” However the social network claimed that”out of caution, and as part of our response to yesterday’s incidents to protect people’s safety, we took another step and blocked all accounts that had attempted to change their password in the past three days“.

The company is also working to restore access to temporarily blocked accounts as soon as possible, but the process may take some time.

It remains to be seen whether the attackers were able to access users’ private messages.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source on Motherboard has stated that a Twitter employee helped hackers detect accounts, while another spoke of having corrupted one of the social programmers.