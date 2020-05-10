Monday, May 11, 2020
Techology
Twitter: the function to schedule the publication of tweets is coming soon

By Brian Adam
Techology

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Smart World

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Smart World

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Social Networks

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Community

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Smart World

A new 4K Apple TV could go on sale very, very soon

This is how some analysts reveal them. When those from Cupertino launched Apple TV in January 2007, nobody thought it...
Smart World

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter: the function to schedule the publication of tweets is coming soon

Interesting feature coming to Twitter. According to reports from various sites, Jack Dorsey's microblogging platform is testing with a small group of users the scheduling of tweets: in this way those who are registered on the site will be able to choose when a message should go online.

At the moment, no information has been released on possible launch date for the public, much less on which users have been chosen to participate in the test. The information collected by some newspapers, however, report that at present this real beta program would concern only the desktop version of Twitter, but it cannot be excluded that it can also land on the iOS and Android app.

The function has been requested several times by users, mainly by social media managers who manage Twitter profiles with many followers.

The social network has recently been trying to modernize the platform with new features. The example of the Stories is striking, which has provoked many controversies among users who have expressed their disappointment with the hashtag #RIPTwitter. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, the site ended up on the grill for the continued spread of fake news on the site despite the measures put in place.

Google 'shock' at home: Eric Schmidt would leave in February

Techology
Eric Schmidt is seen by many as one of the most important figures of Google: we are talking about a person who held the...
Wheels of Apple Mac Pro from 849 euros: heavy criticism from Marques Brownlee and others

Techology
The arrival of the 849-euro Apple Mac Pro wheels made a lot of talk a few weeks ago. For this reason, some foreign YouTubers,...
Fortnite, what do players do during a concert? Does it work from mobile?

Smart World
A meeting was held yesterday 9 May 2020 new concert on Fortnite: we refer to the event with Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5....
Xiaomi Black Shark Helo the new Xiaomi gaming beast to review

Techology
With the echo still resonating from the first model put on the market by BlackShark. The Xiaomi gaming brand has not hesitated to launch...
Amazfit GTR: Xiaomi’s commitment to stylish smartwatchs

Techology
Today, the manufacturing and development of new smart watches is the order of the day. The big brands in the technology sector, bid to...
Windows and Internet Archive, someone is uploading 90's themes in profusion

Smart World
Are you tired of the usual themes for Windows 10? Are you a "nostalgic" of the 90s and would you like to return, at...
