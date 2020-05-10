Twitter: the function to schedule the publication of tweets is coming soon

Interesting feature coming to Twitter. According to reports from various sites, Jack Dorsey's microblogging platform is testing with a small group of users the scheduling of tweets: in this way those who are registered on the site will be able to choose when a message should go online.

At the moment, no information has been released on possible launch date for the public, much less on which users have been chosen to participate in the test. The information collected by some newspapers, however, report that at present this real beta program would concern only the desktop version of Twitter, but it cannot be excluded that it can also land on the iOS and Android app.

The function has been requested several times by users, mainly by social media managers who manage Twitter profiles with many followers.

The social network has recently been trying to modernize the platform with new features. The example of the Stories is striking, which has provoked many controversies among users who have expressed their disappointment with the hashtag #RIPTwitter. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, the site ended up on the grill for the continued spread of fake news on the site despite the measures put in place.