Twitter prepares its own ‘stories’ that expire after 24 hours, do you know their name?

Since Instagram made its fortune launching its stories to the world, Many apps have chosen to introduce similar formats: small texts, images, videos or mixtures of the two and that were not part of our personal timeline because after 24 hours they disappeared. They were fading. They became part of the digital beyond.

Now Twitter has launched something similar, just that it has not called it stories or states, or anything like that. You will know them as fleets and according to what they tell us from the social network, they will be formats that will be free of comments, likes, retweets and all those things that end up making us nervous from so many interactions that we cause. They are, to put it in a very graphic way, a haven of peace to which no one can answer us.

They arrive in some countries first

In a message posted on the official Twitter account in India, those of the social network has warned that it is a function that is being tested, the reason why we can hope that the success (or not) in the Asian country will depend on the jump to other territories. Seeing the small video attached with the message, the truth is that it looks good, although it seems like a déjá vù of what we already do on Instagram or WhatsApp.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

As you can see right above, To create a fleet, just click on the bubble in our account that appears at the top of the application. We can upload a simple text message, add a photo and even make a mixture of both contents and it is designed to share with others those thoughts that cross our minds and that we do not want to remain forever in our profile.

These fleets are not stored in our account and are automatically deleted after 24 hours., so there will be no trace of them after that time. In addition, they have the enormous advantage that, as we were saying, they will be a haven of peace, because there will be no debates, problems, replies, messages in favour against or anything around them. Just silence because they are there to teach something without waiting for a response from your followers.

Of course, seeing the success of Instagram Stories and the popularity of Twitter, It is possible to predict a certain success even if, for the moment, it only reaches India. Let’s hope that after a successful trial period we end up having it here. Or don’t you feel like expressing yourself without waiting for reactions?