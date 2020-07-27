Twitter plans to turn its service into a “subscription model”

If we had been told a few years ago that Twitter could get on the bandwagon of having a subscription model, many of us would have branded the person responsible for affirming something like this. And it is that on paper, Every day it is more used, relevant and its ad system has managed to be implemented without users perceiving it as too invasive, although it seems that Jack Dorsey’s need more.

Thus, it has just been known that from Twitter, they are considering testing a subscription-based business model, in such a way that users who pay every month can have access to a series of functions exclusively. Although there is not much data at this time, it could be tested throughout the remainder of 2020.

Early stages of exploration

This announcement is preceded by information to investors that should not have left them very calm since there is talk of losses of 1,236 million dollars in a company that has reached an income of 683 in the second quarter of this year, so an announcement of this nature has the clear objective of calming the waters. Now, we do not know if they will get those who have invested their money in the social network to stop worrying, but Those who are going to do it are the users, those who publish and comment daily on their profiles.

We're also in early stages of exploring add'l potential revenue products that complement our advertising business, which may include subscriptions & others. It is very early; we do not expect any revenue against these in 2020. $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) July 23, 2020

Twitter is exploring “a subscription-based model” with the clear purpose of bringing in more money and making up for losses. It was the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, who spoke these words on CNN, while revealing that these plans are still in their early stages and that users will have proof of this throughout this year.

After bad news that the social network is reaping, as the biggest hack in its history a week ago, Dorsey confirmed that they are exploring “additional opportunities […] of potential income to complement our business advertising. These may include subscriptions and other approaches, and while our exploration is very early and we don’t expect any revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2020, there could be evidence or hear us talk more about it as our work progresses. ”

There are no more data or probable scenarios that we could find in the event that Twitter adopts the business model subscription, but in a more than likely scenario, what would you be willing to pay to continue your current activity on the microblogging social network?