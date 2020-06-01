Latest newsTech NewsSocial Networks
Twitter Labels Two Donald Trump Tweets As ‘Potentially Misleading’

By Brian Adam
Presumably, one should have grown up and lived in the United States. to understand the magnitude of the figure of its President, although, In the case of Donald Trump, it is evident that he has provoked radically conflicting signs between those who support him and those who reject him.. Be that as it may, what is new is that Twitter has taken its fact-checking to two messages from the country’s top president.

Until now, everything Donald Trump had written had not been tagged from the social network in any way. I just wrote and the world shook on the most varied topics: China, North Korea, the WHO, the coronavirus, and now the controversy over the potential problems when voting next November in the Presidential Elections that will decide if the one in New York revalidates for another four more years his mandate.

“Potentially misleading”

We will see what Donald J. Trump’s own reaction is the moment he sees that two of his messages have been classified by Twitter as “potentially misleading”, but knowing him it is sure that he will not make the slightest grace. In them, he states that “THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots are little less than (…) fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be forged and even illegal forms will be fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, to anyone (…) who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, they will have one. Next, the professionals will tell all these people, many of whom have never thought about voting before, how and by whom to vote. Will this be a rigorous choice? No way!”.

If we look at the link that the social network has placed under each of the messages, it is possible to go to information related to the topic that Donald Trump is about and that, in theory, it should serve to end the controversy, inviting the user to check how much of what the President has said is or is not. It is also true that when one talks about probabilities, futures and events that have not happened, it is difficult to say whether something is “deceptive” or not.

Twitter Labels Trump Tweets As 'Potentially Misleading' - Eurasia ...

From Twitter, a spokesperson has stated that the messages “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and they have been tagged to provide additional context around mail ballots. “That context he refers to is made up of news, messages, and other content available online that, in theory, provides objective data on what the background is. of controversy.

Twitter wants to fight fake news and hoaxes and that’s why they are determined to cut “the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content” related to this Covid-19 crisis. From candidate Trump’s office, campaign manager Brad Parscale replied to Twitter accusing her of “Associating with bogus and bogus news media,” and some verification companies that are “a smokescreen that Twitter is using to try to give their political positions false credibility. ” What’s true and what’s false?

