Twitter hackers reveal themselves at NYT: they are young, one lives with mom

The hacker attack suffered by Twitter a few days ago, which even saw access to internal systems and the publication of a scam related to Bitcoin on about 45 profiles, including those of prominent characters from various worlds, returns to speak of himself because of a revelation from the New York Times.

In fact, according to an article published in the well-known American newspaper and as reported by KrebsonSecurity, behind the one defined by many as “the biggest hacker attack in Twitter history” there are young people. In fact, the New York Times claims to have been contacted by some people related to the attack, who they would present evidence (logs, screenshots and also seems to chat and call recordings on Discord) related to their involvement.

In particular, the New York Times interviewed four people, a group of teenagers. According to what reported by the American newspaper, one of them claimed to live with mom. In any case, some members of this group of people, apparently gathered online to hack little-known profiles but with nicknames of a certain type (for example, those with a single letter), have started to “attack” even very accounts more popular, such as those of Elon Musk and the other prominent characters involved.

The guys interviewed by the NYT said they stopped when some users, including a hacker known as “Kirk”, started attacking also profiles of characters of a certain caliber. In fact, apparently their initial intention was to obtain profiles with “simple” nicknames (eg “b”), perhaps registered in the first period of life of the social network and therefore easily resalable through illegal methods.

In short, it seems that, contrary to what was initially suspected, there are no Russians behind this hacker attack. In any case, it is still not all resolved, as it is not clear how this “Kirk” and the other people involved actually managed to get into internal systems of Twitter. In addition, the story is still a little confusing, although the evidence provided to the Times also appears to include codes related to Bitcoin transactions.