Tech NewsCybersecuritySocial NetworksTwitter
Updated:

Twitter hackers reveal themselves at NYT: they are young, one lives with mom

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Do you know how to reposition several apps at the same time on the screen of your iPhone?

When we buy a mobile, those instructions that have always come with old calculators have no longer made sense,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter hackers reveal themselves at NYT: they are young, one lives with mom

The hacker attack suffered by Twitter a few days ago, which even saw access to internal systems and the publication of a scam related to Bitcoin on about 45 profiles, including those of prominent characters from various worlds, returns to speak of himself because of a revelation from the New York Times.

In fact, according to an article published in the well-known American newspaper and as reported by KrebsonSecurity, behind the one defined by many as “the biggest hacker attack in Twitter history” there are young people. In fact, the New York Times claims to have been contacted by some people related to the attack, who they would present evidence (logs, screenshots and also seems to chat and call recordings on Discord) related to their involvement.

In particular, the New York Times interviewed four people, a group of teenagers. According to what reported by the American newspaper, one of them claimed to live with mom. In any case, some members of this group of people, apparently gathered online to hack little-known profiles but with nicknames of a certain type (for example, those with a single letter), have started to “attack” even very accounts more popular, such as those of Elon Musk and the other prominent characters involved.

The guys interviewed by the NYT said they stopped when some users, including a hacker known as “Kirk”, started attacking also profiles of characters of a certain caliber. In fact, apparently their initial intention was to obtain profiles with “simple” nicknames (eg “b”), perhaps registered in the first period of life of the social network and therefore easily resalable through illegal methods.

In short, it seems that, contrary to what was initially suspected, there are no Russians behind this hacker attack. In any case, it is still not all resolved, as it is not clear how this “Kirk” and the other people involved actually managed to get into internal systems of Twitter. In addition, the story is still a little confusing, although the evidence provided to the Times also appears to include codes related to Bitcoin transactions.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Sunday Bomb Offer: Apple Watch 5 at the lowest price on the web on Amazon

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Amazon brings with it a bomb offer on this Sunday in July. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you to take home...
Read more

28 gigantic black holes were discovered that were "hiding" in plain sight

Space tech Brian Adam -
Looking at the sky you always discover something new. Thanks to the re-observation of the radiographic maps of the sky, in fact, scientists discovered...
Read more

No, NASA did not create a 13th zodiac sign: here is the story of Ophiuchus

Space tech Brian Adam -
No, NASA has not moved the astrological calendar in order to eliminate the zodiac signs and, above all, did not create the 13th sign....
Read more

Will Apple Silicon for MacBooks have 12 cores? A leaker is sure of it

Apple Brian Adam -
Among the many novelties of WWDC 2020, Apple has undoubtedly stood out switch to proprietary ARM chips on Macs. According to what has emerged...
Read more

How to detect if a WhatsApp photo is false, here we tell you

Apps Brian Adam -
To avoid fake news on WhatsApp or meet “fake” people, there are three tricks that will help you detect them easily and quickly. With more...
Read more

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Apps Brian Adam -
Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and here we share it with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY