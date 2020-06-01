Twitter finally incorporates a function to program messages, you know how?

We have commented on other occasions: it is curious that in the online world some platforms opt for this idea of ​​”writing in stone” in paper magazines and that makes what we write face to face immovable. In WhatsApp we cannot correct a text that we have written and in Twitter the same. Everything we leave there will be seen as it is for posterity.

Similarly, and within this digital immobility, It also made no sense that the microblogging social network did not allow messages to be programmed And, for many years, users who have wanted to optimize the moment to send their tweets had to settle for external solutions, managers who have allowed them to indicate the day and time to upload an image, a video, etc.

The solution comes from Twitter

So, now We can now program the messages officially on Twitter, although we warn you that the method is somewhat convoluted because you will not be able to do it from the own page of writing the tweet. It is a somewhat strange shortcut that will surely change in the future to make it more agile and simple and that, at least for the moment, will be the method that we have to learn.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

As you can see in the message you have below, the way to access this programming is to write the messages we want to send and, instead of giving any button to publish later, close it so that it ends up in the tray of the unsent, of the drafts. Then we will have to go there, open it, finish writing it and, yes, look for the calendar option.

It is a new button that will appear in that draft, below, and that allows us to configure the exact day of publication as well as its hour and minutes. Quite a luxury for those of us who have spent many years wanting a function like this that allows us to program a publication so as not to be attentive to the social network when we have other things on our hands.

At the moment This tool is available on Twitter for the browser, on our computers, and presumably it will be landing on mobile apps soon. At this time neither in iOS nor Android there are pending updates and in official releases the drafts do not allow this date and time programming. So it’s time to go to the PC or Mac to define when we want that so important that we are going to say will reach others.