Tech News
Updated:

Twitter finally incorporates a function to program messages, you know how?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000 mAh on offer at the lowest price

After describing the discount on the HP gaming notebook with GTX 1650 video card, let's go back to dealing...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We have commented on other occasions: it is curious that in the online world some platforms opt for this idea of ​​”writing in stone” in paper magazines and that makes what we write face to face immovable. In WhatsApp we cannot correct a text that we have written and in Twitter the same. Everything we leave there will be seen as it is for posterity.

Similarly, and within this digital immobility, It also made no sense that the microblogging social network did not allow messages to be programmed And, for many years, users who have wanted to optimize the moment to send their tweets had to settle for external solutions, managers who have allowed them to indicate the day and time to upload an image, a video, etc.

The solution comes from Twitter

So, now We can now program the messages officially on Twitter, although we warn you that the method is somewhat convoluted because you will not be able to do it from the own page of writing the tweet. It is a somewhat strange shortcut that will surely change in the future to make it more agile and simple and that, at least for the moment, will be the method that we have to learn.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

As you can see in the message you have below, the way to access this programming is to write the messages we want to send and, instead of giving any button to publish later, close it so that it ends up in the tray of the unsent, of the drafts. Then we will have to go there, open it, finish writing it and, yes, look for the calendar option.

It is a new button that will appear in that draft, below, and that allows us to configure the exact day of publication as well as its hour and minutes. Quite a luxury for those of us who have spent many years wanting a function like this that allows us to program a publication so as not to be attentive to the social network when we have other things on our hands.

At the moment This tool is available on Twitter for the browser, on our computers, and presumably it will be landing on mobile apps soon. At this time neither in iOS nor Android there are pending updates and in official releases the drafts do not allow this date and time programming. So it’s time to go to the PC or Mac to define when we want that so important that we are going to say will reach others.

 

More Articles Like This

51 Worldwide Games Review: The best board games on Switch

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
51 Worldwide Games Review: The best board games on Switch
Read more

iPhone 12, production unlocks: starting in July, launching in October?

Apple Brian Adam -
A new report coming directly from the supply chain claims that Apple would finally unlock iPhone 12 production and that the launch of a...
Read more

Chrome 84 declares war on websites that abuse notifications

Apps Brian Adam -
Depending on how we use the web browser, notifications are a blessing or complete horror, that has us every few minutes jumping an alert...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K, a car camera at a laughing price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Surely you have been surprised to see how in recent times the online platforms proliferated videos recorded from inside the cars and showing...
Read more

Google expands support for ARCore: you can already see 3D animals in Realme 6, Xiaomi Mi 10 and many more models

Android Brian Adam -
In the same way that Apple exists ARKit, the Google platform that allows developers to create experiences of augmented reality for Android...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will be the first to start manufacturing, do you know when?

Mobile Brian Adam -
We are already in June and there are only three months left for the iPhone 12 to hit the stores. Or maybe not?...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Twitter finally incorporates a function to program messages, you know how?

We have commented on other occasions: it is curious that in the online world some platforms opt for this...
Read more
Game Reviews

51 Worldwide Games Review: The best board games on Switch

Brian Adam -
51 Worldwide Games Review: The best board games on Switch
Read more
Apple

iPhone 12, production unlocks: starting in July, launching in October?

Brian Adam -
A new report coming directly from the supply chain claims that Apple would finally unlock iPhone 12 production and that the launch of a...
Read more
Apps

Chrome 84 declares war on websites that abuse notifications

Brian Adam -
Depending on how we use the web browser, notifications are a blessing or complete horror, that has us every few minutes jumping an alert...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K, a car camera at a laughing price

Brian Adam -
Surely you have been surprised to see how in recent times the online platforms proliferated videos recorded from inside the cars and showing...
Read more
Android

Google expands support for ARCore: you can already see 3D animals in Realme 6, Xiaomi Mi 10 and many more models

Brian Adam -
In the same way that Apple exists ARKit, the Google platform that allows developers to create experiences of augmented reality for Android...
Read more
Latest news

Readers' curfew last night by American readers

Brian Adam -
US President Donald Trump will meet with Attorney General William Barr to discuss the violent demonstrations in cities across the country. Thousands of people...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY