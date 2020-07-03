Twitter closes the Italian accounts of Luzsec and Anonymous: 'an inexplicable censorship'

Twitter has decided to close the Italian profiles of LulzSec and Anonymous. The choice was not officially motivated by the social network, and in fact, the hacktivist groups through a press release published on the international account called the decision “unacceptable”.

Repubblica had the opportunity to contact the Italian Lulsec group, who confirmed that he was not aware of the motivation that pushed the microblogging social network to close the profiles: “they censor us without giving us explanations, but we know very well that not even arresting a natural person stops an idea. Censored one profile we will open others” said a spokesman.

According to many, the most probable motivation would be to be found in the continuous reports from users for violations of Twitter’s terms of use, but the Postal Police may also have played a role. In fact, Anonymous recently pierced the Italian Committee for the Control of Claims on Pseudosciences, divulging the names.

Recently, moreover, Anonymous and Lulzsec had attacked San Raffaele and ironized on the credentials of the virologist Roberto Burioni, who had responded to the hackers by rhymes. The latest tweets were part of the RevengeGram operation, launched following the discovery of a mammoth network of porn revenge and child pornography, which had also been reported by Fedez.