Twitter challenges users: do you want the edit button? Put on the mask

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter challenges users: do you want the edit button? Put on the mask

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram take the field to protect users from Coronavirus. The two social networks of Mark Zuckerberg have in fact announced that soon notification will be shown in the home of the two apps that will remind members to wear the face mask.

Initially, this news will concern the United States, which is struggling with an increase in infections in various states, which have returned to the lockdown again to curb the acceleration of Covid-19. “With the increase in Coronavirus cases in the United States, we will put a notice on top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear masks. Additional prevention tips will also be displayed in our Covid-19 Information Center” reads a note released by the Menlo Park company.

The approach of Twitter is different, which has launched a real challenge to users who have long been asking for the introduction of the button to edit tweets. In a message published a few hours ago, which collected over 2 million likes and almost 600 thousand retweets, the microblogging social network said that “you will have the edit button for tweets when everyone is wearing the mask“. One way “nice” to encourage the use of what is currently one of the most effective methods for protecting yourself from Coronavirus.

Twitter has recently been at the centre of some controversy in Italy following the closure of the accounts of Lulzsec and Anonymous.

