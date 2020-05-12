Twitter blocks all misleading content on the Covid-19, you know how?

For a few hours, the lock is effective.

Social media is playing an important role during this coronavirus crisis since, Through its pages, hundreds of millions of messages circulate daily, which in many cases are not exactly a reliable source of information on the disease caused by Covid-19, which generates anxiety and uncertainty in many citizens when there is no health or scientific institution behind it.

Now it has been Twitter which has taken a step forward to nip any information about the disease in the bud and the pandemic that does not conform to what the main health experts in the world affirm, who openly recognize that with each day that passes they are learning new characteristics of the virus.

Goodbye to hoaxes about the disease

It must be said that as reported Twitter on his official blog, This new tool that blocks information that they consider misleading has been launched globally, They are intended to “limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content. Starting today, we will introduce new labels and warning messages that will provide context and additional information about some Tweets that contain disputed or misleading COVID-19 related information.”

In this way, it is very likely that you can see messages like the one you have just below (on the right), where notice appears that “part or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with the guidance of public health experts regarding the Covid-19 “. In other words, nothing that is not endorsed by scientists and doctors will be allowed on the social network.

In addition to these specific message warnings, new tags are added to indicate to users that they are before “a page selected by Twitter, or to a trusted external source that contains additional information about the claims made in the Tweet. “In this way we can get an idea of ​​the level of reliability of each information regarding what the public health authorities warn.

To carry out this content differentiation, Twitter has devised three categories where each of the messages they analyze will be placed. On the one hand, misleading information, which will be those “statements or statements that have been confirmed as false or misleading by experts in the field, such as public health authorities”; a second that they define as ‘claims for dispute’, for those “statements or statements in which the accuracy, veracity or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown”; and lastly the unverified ones, which are data or information “that are not confirmed at the time they are shared”.

Needless to say, it has to this decision has been carried out globally and that it will not be a question that is limited exclusively to Spain, Europe or any other continent.